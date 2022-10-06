Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Shares Episode Count

Mob Psycho 100 is back on the air, and it feels good to have the gang back. Reigen, Shigeo, and the whole crew returned to television this week as season three went live. Episode one set up another wild season for our favorite esper, and now, a new report has surfaced with the comeback's episode count.

To little surprise, it seems Mob Psycho 100 will be another single cour release. The season is expected to contain 12 episodes, so it will mirror what fans were given in season one. Back in season two, fans were given 13 episodes total, and then an OVA was released later that year.

Now, season three has landed at last, and fans are eager to catch up with Reigen after a few years apart. Mob Psycho 100 last aired in 2019, and the show has since become a global hit thanks to its stellar animation and pacing. After all, Reigen has become a bonafide sex symbol on social media, and Shigeo's impossible powers have made season three a must-watch for millions.

Want to know more about Mob Psycho 100? You can read up on its official synopsis below to get all of the details:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

Have you checked out the latest Mob Psycho 100 premiere? Are you excited for season three to carry on? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.