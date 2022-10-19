Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Shares Episode 3 Stills

Mob Psycho 100 has made quite the name for itself, and season three is here this season to carry on its lofty reputation. Thanks to Shigeo and Reigen, fans all over the world have fallen for ONE's hit manga. Now, season three is gearing up to tackle a major arc for our heroes, and episode three just shared its first stills well ahead of its big debut.

As you can see below, the official page for Mob Psycho 100 posted a slew of stills for episode three. The photos highlight everyone from Shigeo to Ritsu and even Teruki. So if you want to check out this release firsthand, it will be going live later today.

The Story So Far

Of course, if you need to catch up with Mob Psycho 100, the anime can be found over on Crunchyroll. The series is being simulcasted as always, and there are two episodes out already in season three. So far, the new season has been pretty benign with its slice-of-life pace, but that will change before long. After all, manga readers know Mob Psycho 100 has lots to do in season three, and Studio Bones is working through a quiet before the storm.

Want to know more about Mob Psycho 100? You can read up on the story's official synopsis here for all the details: "What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

What do you think about this look at Mob Psycho 100 season three? Are you keeping up with the anime's comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.