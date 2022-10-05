Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Earns High Praise Following Its Big Premiere
Mob Psycho 100 is back, and the anime has never felt better. After more than a year of waiting, Studio Bones brought Mob to televisions today as season three rolled out its first episode. As you can imagine, fans were quick to check out the update, and it seems the Internet at large is obsessed with the start of season three.
In the slides below, you can find a slew of reviews and reactions to Mob Psycho 100 now that it has returned. Season three got started this week with a clever premiere that takes things slow. Rather than driving straight into the action, this new episode gives fans a close look at Mob. The boy is in his last days of middle school, and of course, he's wondering where to go next in life. It falls to Reigen to help sort out Mob as his internal crisis grows, but we all know things will get wild for the young esper as season three moves forward.
If you want to keep up with Mob Psycho 100, the show is simulcasting on Crunchyroll and Hulu this season. And for those needing more details about the series, you can find its official synopsis below:
"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"
Incredibly Chaotic
MOB PSYCHO 100 III SPOILERS!!— Vile!🥦 (@VileCreamPuffs) October 5, 2022
I MISSED THIS CHAOTIC ENERGY AND I MISSED SERIZAWA AND REIGEN BEING IN LOVE pic.twitter.com/TCYSVgh9zr
Keep Talking
im so sorry people, i WILL not be shutting up about mob psycho for a long time— 🎃🍄Meggy Weggy🍄🎃 (@AyanatheDork) October 5, 2022
Never Misses
Mob Psycho 100 III Episode 1.
A rather quiet first episode especially in the story (expected, it's the most "chill" part) with an interesting direction by takahiro hasui (storyboard too).
a pretty good episode, the normal thing in this series, it doesn't have a bad episode. pic.twitter.com/31TJTylGOp— 🚬🚬 (@r0nd0_1986) October 5, 2022
Ready, Set, Go
Man, I forgot how endearing it was to watch Mob earnestly try to get through the things that are bothering him. His sincerity coupled with the honest life advice Reigen offers him during these times gives so much emotional depth to narrative portion of Mob Psycho. Glad it's back! pic.twitter.com/oDpp1GNQBP— Chainsaw Man Unleashed (@DenjiUnleashed) October 5, 2022
It's Too Good
Mob Psycho remains unrivaled— 🐥Dippsn™ (@EinDippsn) October 5, 2022
Peak pic.twitter.com/IAByt78PkZ
All Good Things
Mob Psycho is back like it never left, with its optimistic messages, the world's greatest scammer, fun and alternative animation techniques, and also a giant fucking broccoli pic.twitter.com/AqH1lYTeQu— kViN 🌈🕒 (@Yuyucow) October 5, 2022