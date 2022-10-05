Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Earns High Praise Following Its Big Premiere

Mob Psycho 100 is back, and the anime has never felt better. After more than a year of waiting, Studio Bones brought Mob to televisions today as season three rolled out its first episode. As you can imagine, fans were quick to check out the update, and it seems the Internet at large is obsessed with the start of season three.

In the slides below, you can find a slew of reviews and reactions to Mob Psycho 100 now that it has returned. Season three got started this week with a clever premiere that takes things slow. Rather than driving straight into the action, this new episode gives fans a close look at Mob. The boy is in his last days of middle school, and of course, he's wondering where to go next in life. It falls to Reigen to help sort out Mob as his internal crisis grows, but we all know things will get wild for the young esper as season three moves forward.

If you want to keep up with Mob Psycho 100, the show is simulcasting on Crunchyroll and Hulu this season. And for those needing more details about the series, you can find its official synopsis below:

"What's his secret to busting ghosts while keeping prices low? Well, first, he's a fraud, and second, he pays the guy who's got the real psychic power--his student assistant Shigeo--less than minimum wage. Shigeo is an awkward but kind boy whose urge to help others and get along with them is bound up with the mental safety locks he's placed on his own emotions. Reigen knows he needs to exploit Shigeo to stay in business, yet for better or worse he's also his mentor and counselor. And he also knows whenever the normally repressed kid's emotions reach level 100, it may unleash more psychic energy than either of them can handle!"

Have you been able to check out Mob Psycho 100 season three? Or do you still need to catch up on the anime?