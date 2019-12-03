New Viral Video Brings One-Punch Man: Shippuden to Life

One-Punch Man’s second season was one of the more divisive anime releases of the year, but the anime will undoubtedly go down as one of the best releases of the decade overall. One-Punch Man‘s first season was so well received that the fandom held on strong for the several year gap in between the first and second seasons. The second season wasn’t going to meet the amount of built up hype no matter what the quality actually was, but it doesn’t really matter as long as there are fans who can take a cool series and make it infinitely cooler.

One such example takes the series and amps it up even further with one of the best opening themes from Naruto: Shippuden, “Hero’s Come Back” by Nobodyknows. Although the original video was edited by artist YanLihua in 2016, it’s been getting a lot of attention on Reddit recently and it goes to show the impact that a really good AMV can have.

Naruto: Shippuden broke out into the scene with the explosive opening theme, “Hero’s Come Back.” Not only is it one of the most memorable due to being the very first opening to feature the older versions of the characters following the series’ time jump, but it just had a much different vibe than everything that had come before.

This new vibe perfectly fits with One-Punch Man, and the edit sees some of the most memorable sequences of the first season with an extra bit of pop given from the new opening theme. If the series can get just an extra bit of energy from the right song, then fans shouldn’t worry so much about what’s potentially to come in the anime’s future.

You can currently see more of Saitama in Viz Media’s bi-weekly manga releases and the second season of the anime series! Viz Media has licensed One-Punch Man’s second season for an English release, and the series is currently airing Saturdays as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block.

You can also find the original Japanese runs of the two season series now streaming on Hulu. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”