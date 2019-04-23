‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Just Gave Mumen Rider a Bloody Beatdown

One-Punch Man Season 2 is well underway, and Episode 3 of the series has been dubbed the best episode of the season yet by fans. This is because quite a lot goes down as Garou begins his big hero hunt and is attacking the various notable heroes of the Hero Association. But like a moth to a flame, one of the first heroes he’s come across is the fan-favorite Mumen Rider…who gets beat pretty badly.

One of the most heroic moments of the first season is how Mumen Rider stood up to the Sea King, only to be defeated soundly. Mumen Rider almost has a moment like that in the latest episode, but ends up taking a savage beating from Garou that had fans worried about his life.

Garou begins his hunt against various tank top heroes, and ultimately fighting with Tank Top Master, the Class S version of the various tank heroes. Mumen Rider also arrives on the scene, and prevents Tank Top Master from doing any notable damage on Garou and this turns out to be the worst decision he could make. When Garou really lets loose, Mumen Rider tries to attack with a Justice Crash (in which he crashes his bike into Garou) but is easily caught in Garou’s hands.

Garou then slams Mumen Rider’s head into the ground, and repeatedly bashes his head into the pavement. It leaves a prominent bloody stain on the ground, and the scene even cuts away from the brutal beating. Mumen Rider then is lifeless in Garou’s hands, and is immediately knocked unconscious. Luckily for fans, Mumen Rider survives this ordeal though he is on a long road to recovery in the hospital.

This was such a savage beating of the fan-favorite, that fans can’t help but cry out in pain for him. Here are some of the ways fans are reacting to the scene:

Garou didn’t have to do Mumen Rider like that #OnePunchMan pic.twitter.com/BTuDvzAVdK — Σansa Will Win (@JIGSAWTre) April 23, 2019

One Punch Man season two is canceled they hurt mumen rider — silverbl00d (@art_lies_) April 23, 2019

Fans were happy to see Mumen Rider arrive in the second season, but definitely weren’t expecting to see him take such a loss in his big return. One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

The second season will reportedly run for 12 episodes, and Viz Media has licensed the season for an English release. They describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such, “Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

