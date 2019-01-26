‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Reveals Suiryu Voice Actor, Character Design

One-Punch Man‘s second season is one of the biggest anime returns of 2019, and fans are especially excited to see the new season as it kicks up the action a notch when Saitama enters the “Super Fight” fighting tournament.

One of the biggest draws of this tournament arc in the series is the introduction of the powerful Suiryu, who has been officially revealed and cast for the second season. You can check it out below thanks to Moetron News.

Masaya Matsukaze joins the cast of “One Punch Man” S2 as the voice of Suiryu. Broadcast begins April (J.C.Staff) //t.co/7HwmYUHaWH pic.twitter.com/wrPaIi1oXO — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) January 26, 2019

Revealed on the series’ website, Suiryu will be officially performed by Masaya Matsukaze, who is most famous for his roles as Shun Namiki (MegaBlue) in Denji Sentai Megaranger, Teru Mikami in Death Note, and Ryo Hazuki in Shenmue. Suiryu is involved in some of the more impressive fight scenes in this particular arc of ONE’s original story, so fans are in for a treat come Season 2.

Matsukaze joins the previously confirmed Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Hikaru Midorikawa as Garou, Yuki Kaji as Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, Aoi Yuki as Terrible Tornado, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Silverfang, Kenjiro Tsuda as Atomic Samurai, Minami Takayama as Child Emperor, Tessyo Genda as Metal Knight, and Yuichi Nakamura as Mumen Rider.

Season 2 of One-Punch Man premieres this April. One-Punch Man Season 2 will be directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), for new production studio J.C. Staff. Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota will contribute new character designs.

Viz Media has also licensed the season for an English release, and they describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day is inspired to become a hero. Gifted with extreme strength as a result of training every day, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of finding a good challenge and become a recognized hero.