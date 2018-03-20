Did A ‘One Punch Man’ Staffer Just Give An Update On Its Season 2 Trailer?

The wait for an anime to return can be excruciating. These days, fans like to joke over how second seasons are rare in the industry, and it takes forever to get those episodes even if they are approved. Fans of Attack on Titan know the struggle as its second season took a few years to materialize, and One Punch Man lovers are learning how that fandom felt the hard way.

After all, One Punch Man let fans know a second season was in the works way back in 2016. So far, there’s been no updates on the release, and many are starting to grow desperate. That is why Chikashi Kubota’s latest appearance has fans buzzing, but did he mean to stir up the Internet?

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, a tweet from a fan attending an anime convention got netizens gossiping online. The message comes from a writer with Manga Animation. Kubota was in attendance at the con, and the writer was able to ask about his on-going work on titles like FLCL and One Punch Man. Here’s what the fan had to relay:

“Kubota told me that the FLCL 2 trailer is finished and should be made public in the next week or so,” the tweet writes. “As for One Punch Man 2, he answered it would be before Evangelion Final.”

The surprise update is an eye-catching one given the recent buzz around FLCL. The project is slated to debut a full trailer for seasons two and three at C2E2 this month. That timeline matches with what Kubota was quoted as saying, giving fans hope for One Punch Man‘s teaser. However, it does not look like things are so cut and dry.

Taking to Twitter, the fan clarified Kubota had spoken in a joking manner. “It was said in the tone of a joke because he knows that I am a fan of Evangelion,” they wrote.

The second tweet casts doubt on Kubota’s message, but some fans are wondering if there is some truth to the statement. Kubota is a key staffer on One Punch Man as he does character designs for the anime. The show may not be under Madhouse Studios any more, but work is being done on the series. If Kubota is willing to address the title in public even in jest, work is likely going smoothly.

So far, there is no official word on when the trailer for One Punch Man‘s new season will drop. Kubota jokingly said it would go live before the final Evangelion film by Hideaki Ano does. So far, that film has failed to grab a premiere date as work on the feature was greatly delayed when Ano took up work on Shin Godzilla. So, Kubota could be right; The trailer for One Punch Man could come before the Evangelion film is the feature winds up getting pushed back to 2021 or something.

Are you still waiting on the new season of One Punch Man? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!