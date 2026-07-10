Live-Action Naruto Movie Takes Major Step Forward, as Creator Calls Adaptation a “Miracle”

Naruto is as successful and beloved as anime gets. 720 episodes across the original series and its Shippuden sequel, plus fans who have supported the series across decades, make it a major force in anime fandom. If any title has a chance of beating purist disdain and mainstream apathy toward live-action anime adaptations, it’s Naruto. Right?

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With its recent announcement of a live-action Naruto movie, Lionsgate is looking to defy the cool reception of less-than-classic adaptations of classic anime like Cowboy Bebop and Battle Angel Alita. The studio is lining up serious talent, starting with MCU-veteran director Destin Daniel Cretton, and has declared a worldwide casting call for young actors to play the leads. Crucially, the adaptation also has the blessing of creator Kishimoto Masashi. Will that be enough for success?

Naruto Creative Team is Optimistic. Should Fans Be?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Kishimoto-san has high hopes for the live-action take on his work. In his own words, “Right now, miracles are happening to me, one after another.” Beyond his approval, details are scarce. Destin Daniel Cretton has plenty of experience adapting sequential content into movies, having cut his teeth on Shang-Chi and now heading-up Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

At the same time, the creative team is clearly willing to make big creative decisions. Forgoing a cast of popular child actors in favor of a worldwide search for unknown talents to play Team 7 is a huge move. It’s also a potent way for the adaptation to engage markets outside Japan and the US. A global cast can bring a global audience. Cretton’s Shang-Chi is a testament to that, with American, British, Chinese, and Malaysian stars and a box-office performance that was solid in the US but exceptional in Australia, Brazil, the UK, and Mexico.

Naruto’s 25th Anniversary (and Serious Vagueposting) Has Fans Intrigued

The Lionsgate production isn’t the only Naruto project due to celebrate the property’s upcoming 25th anniversary – but good luck finding out what the others are. Announcements of varying levels of veracity have teased everything from a 4-episode limited series (in limbo since 2023) to a large, vague project to be produced in China (that may have run afoul of China-Japan political tensions). At this point, about the only thing Naruto fans have gotten on time is the DVD release of sequel series Shippuden, which dropped in May. Given Shippuden first aired in 2012, long production schedules appear to be an ongoing issue.

Past that, there’s a lot of marketing and very few details. Producers have enthused about a 25th anniversary revival for the beloved series, both Lionsgate and Kishimoto-san are excited for the live-action film, but at least for now, fans are finding specifics on any of the putative Naruto projects ninja-level elusive.

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