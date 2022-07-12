One-Punch Man Cosplay Puts Creative New Spin on Saitama

One hilarious One-Punch Man cosplay surprises with a creative new spin on Saitama in an unexpected way! When One-Punch Man first hit the scene, the webcomic turned manga (and later anime) really took off with fans thanks to its pretty unique hook. Imagining a hero who ended up training himself to be so strong that all of his fights end with a single punch, the series then became about all of the less strong heroes around Saitama who had been trying their best to keep themselves alive until Saitama hit the scene. In fact, it's still going on to this day in the latest chapters of the manga.

While the scope of the fights might have changed over the course of the series' anime and manga runs so far, the series has never quite lost sight of the fact that at the end of the day, Saitama's fights are left for the actual endgame of any respective arc. As the series continues making its way through the Human Monster saga (the longest single saga in the series up to this point), Saitama has been tested even more so. Now he's gotten a strange new makeover (that still works) from artist Low Cost Cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

While the original webcomic and manga adaptation are continuing the story with new releases, fans are still hoping to see a third season of the anime someday. Season 2 of One-Punch Man wrapped up its run back in 2019, but there was no word on whether or not it would be continuing with a third season. It was a tough road to even get that second season, however, as it was picked up four years later by a different staff and studio. The response to Season 2 paled in comparison to the hype from the original season, and thus ikely made it a tough series for any studio to pick up from here on out.

A third season is not entirely impossible considering that many considered lost anime franchises are returning with new seasons years after their previous releases these days. Just as with the surprising second season, we could end up seeing a third season announced to be in the works in the next year or two. But that's only if the studios are interested in making that happen. But what do you think? Would you want to see One-Punch Man Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!