One-Punch Man Ends Garou Arc With Latest Chapter: Read

One-Punch Man has been making its way through the massive Human Monster saga for the last few years, and the latest chapter of the Yusuke Murata illustrated manga series has officially ended this huge arc! The Human Monster saga first introduced fans to the titular monster, Garou, with his plan to take out as many heroes as possible. But during all of this it was revealed that the monsters have teamed up in their own organization with the grand plan of fighting the Hero Association. This then branched out into a full war with lots of characters and fights to keep track of.

This war was essentially a detour that allowed Garou to strengthen himself up to a godly new level and finally clashed with Saitama in the biggest fight in the series to date. Their fight broke across space and time, and thus was officially brought to an end with the previous chapter of the series. The latest release thus explores the immediate fallout of Garou's loss and put the final stamp on the Human Monster saga overall. Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library is now offering Chapter 167 of the series completely for free (but will need a subscription for previous chapters), so fans everywhere can see how it all comes to an end:

Chapter 167 of One-Punch Man picks up shortly after Saitama reverses time, and Garou reacts to the fact that he was punched but can't quite grasp how Saitama managed to hit him. Reuniting with Genos at last, it's confirmed that the hero was able to stay alive, and when he connects to the broken core left from the dead version of him, he realizes that Saitama actually defeated Garou in the other timeline before resetting reality to end the fight in a much more advantageous time. So he and Saitama are the only ones who really know how it all happened.

As for Garou, while the heroes want to kill him for all the damage he's done, Saitama and Tareo ultimately ask for Garou to repent for his sins and stay alive to truly remember everything he's done. Instead, Garou leaps away and disappears leaving Saitama, Genos, and the other heroes to move on and recover from the huge fight. Now it's just a matter of seeing what could be coming next after such a massive fight.

