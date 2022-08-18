One-Punch Man Season 3 Officially Announced

It's happening. After years off the air, all eyes are back on One-Punch Man, and for a very good reason. Fans have been pleading for the hero to return to the small screen ever since Saitama wrapped season two. Earlier this week, manga artist Yusuke Murata riled the fandom when an innocuous Twitter post teased something big was being announced to the fandom shortly. And at last, One-Punch Man has confirmed a comeback is imminent with season three.

One-Punch Man officially revealed it will be returning for a third season of the anime in the future! Details about the upcoming season are unfortunately very scarce at the time of the initial announcement, but the confirmation of a third season at all is still a pretty huge victory. The second season was such a dramatic departure for fans who had fallen in love with the debut season, and the official website and Twitter made the announcement:

Following reports that One-Punch Man would be having a major announcement for the future of the franchise, it was revealed that a third season of the anime is now in the works. With the first season produced by talents at Studio Madhouse, and the second season shifting over to J.C. Staff with mixed results, there are many questions over which studio will be tackling the third season. Season 2 of the series wrapped up its run back in the Summer of 2019, and it has been so long that it was starting to look like we wouldn't get a third season at all.

Now the remaining question remains is what this new season will be covering. The second season kicked off the start of the Monster Association arc within the grander Human Monster Saga, and it was such a long arc that the manga recently put this major war to bed. The third season could tackle this entire war and end in the middle of it, leaving fans to wait for a potential follow up. But it's all excited to guess until the new episodes arrive!

