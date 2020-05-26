One-Punch Man Artist Gives Update on Delayed Chapter

✖

The next chapter of the hilarious and hard hitting adventures of Saitama, the "Hero For Fun" or One-Punch Man, was delayed thanks in part to the artist of the manga stating that some revisions needed to be made for a battle that was taking place between the hero Child Emperor and the Monster Association villain known as Phoenix Man, and said artist has just given us an update on the progress of the chapter itself. Taking to social media, Yusuke Murata gave fans a much needed update in terms of the current progress of the chapter!

The second season of One-Punch Man's anime may be over, with a third season having yet been confirmed, but that hasn't stopped the story of Saitama and his heroic friends from continuing in the manga. The Monster Association is still the big threat that is coming to take over the world, transforming civilians into monsters and otherwise destroying people and places that stand in their way. Though no opponent has yet been able to put a scratch onto Saitama, perhaps the leader of the villainous enclave will manage to do what so many others could not.

Yusuke Murata shared an update on the upcoming chapter of One-Punch Man via his official Twitter Account, stating that the cover for the upcoming manga installment is currently being worked on which will connect to a future cover of the series in itself:

The fight between the young hero Child Emperor and the monstrous Phoenix Man is looking to be another worthwhile brawl in the popular franchise, and while it might not feature Saitama, the anime series has prided itself on giving us fights that are able to be compelling without the titular character being involved.

