One-Punch Man Artist Revives a Fav Villian in New Sketch

One-Punch Man is currently enjoying a great deal of popularity among anime and manga fans, and the franchise is branching out even further with a live-action Hollywood film from the writers behind Venom too. While fans have begun to wonder what actors or actresses would help to bring heroes like Saitama and Tatsumaki to life, there's an even bigger question of what monsters would be coming to the film as well. The series has a dearth in terms of what monsters could be recognized as "iconic" due to how little they're in the series in the first place, but there are several notable favorites.

Whether they are fan favorites due to their designs or what they actually accomplish in the series, they are favorites nonetheless. One such favorite is Mosquito Girl, who fights against Genos in his first major appearance in the series, and she was recently brought back to life with a fun and adorable sketch from series illustrator Yusuke Murata.

Noting to fans on Twitter, Murata mentions how he snuck a small doodle of Mosquito Girl into the margins of one of his chapter manuscripts. It's funny to see this monster back because it's one of the designs that fans consider a favorite among many of the other monsters Yusuke Murata has helped bring to life from series creator ONE's original webcomic series.

Mosquito Girl proved to be such a fan favorite, in fact, that she was one of the monsters selected from the first season of the anime series to be a part of the roster in One-Punch Man's first console video game effort, One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows. As one of the select monsters and heroes in the roster, Mosquito Girl has definitely cemented her place in the franchise. Now that she's been brought back with a cute sketch like this, she's only rising in the ranks of fan favorites! But what do you think of the villain?

What did you think of Mosquito Girl's brief time in One-Punch Man? Would you want to see the monster re-appear in the series someday? Where does this monster rank among all the other monsters introduced so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

