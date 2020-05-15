One-Punch Man Comes to Life with Ryan Reynolds' Live-Action Poster

✖

Fans were left stunned when Sony Pictures announced that they would be diving into a live action adaptation of the "Hero for Fun" Saitama with a One-Punch Man feature length film, and one fan has seen the perfect casting for our main character in none other than Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds. While no casting information has been revealed about the upcoming movie as of yet, fans are beginning to put out their choices for who will bring this world filled with super heroes and monsters to life with the likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, and several other Hollywood big wigs!

Ryan Reynolds has definitely made a name for himself in the world of pop culture, portraying Marvel's "Merc With A Mouth" with the live action version of Deadpool! Thanks to his "off the cuff" sense of humor and one liners that he delivers on a rapid fire basis, Reynolds became the perfect actor to bring Wade Wilson to life and we're sure that he would bring that same personality to the role of Saitama. With Reynolds not afraid to shave his head to be Deadpool, we imagine that he would be able to do the same for the bald headed hero who has a tough time attempting to find an enemy who can survive one of his punches.

Reddit User Zarting shared this amazing fan art that places Ryan Reynolds into the titular role of One-Punch Man, giving Saitama an actor that would be truly deserving of the "hero for fun" who approaches life with an inability to sell himself as the greatest crime fighter in the world:

On the anime front, a third season of One-Punch Man has yet to be confirmed, as the second season ended on something of a cliffhanger with the Monster Association continuing their quest to destroy the world of man. With the villainous enclave transforming a number of humans into monsters, there still hasn't been a threat that Saitama hasn't been able to defeat with one blow, but the series has continued to raise the stakes all the same by giving the other heroes plenty of challenges to combat.

What do you think of the idea of Ryan Reynolds portraying the role of One-Punch Man? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Saitama!

