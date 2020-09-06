Crunchyroll's Onyx Equinox Announces Release Date, Cast

Crunchyroll has been greatly increasing their Crunchyroll Original efforts in the past year, and now Onyx Equinox will be the next original anime project making its debut and Crunchyroll has revealed to fans when they will be able to check it out. We have seen a number of Crunchyroll Original series this year already with releases like Tower of God and The God of High School, but Onyx Equinox separates itself from those as it's not an adaptation of an already existing series. This series will also be a unique anime as it takes on the world of ancient Mesoamerica.

During the special panel for the series during Crunchyroll Expo (which went virtual this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), it was announced that Onyx Equinox will be premiering on Saturday, November 21st. This will make it a doubly unique experience considering it will be outside of the standard seasonal anime schedule. To get a better idea of the slate of characters coming to this new series, Crunchyroll has shared a brand new trailer showing off the line up. You can check it out in the video above!

Crunchyroll has also announced the English voice cast for the new anime series, but confirmed that upon its release Onyx Equinox will also be dubbed in Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German at launch. The cast for Onyx Equinox includes Olivia Brown as Izel, Sofia Alexander (who is also the creator of the new series) as Nelli, K'I'K, and Meque, Alejandro Vargas-Lugo as Yaotl, Carolina Ravassa as Zyanna, Patrick Pedrazza as Yun, Juan Arturo Maldonado as K'in, Kimberly Woods as Xanastaku, Arin Hanson as Tezcatlipoca, Fayna Sanchez as The Healer, Zeua Mendoza as Quetzalcoatl, and Castulo Guerra as Mictlantecuhtli.

Crunchyroll officially describes Onyx Equinox as such, "Onyx Equinox follows a young Aztec boy named Izel who is saved from death by the gods and is chosen to act as ‘humanity’s champion,’ forced to discard his apathy toward his fellow man and prove humanity’s potential on a journey that will take him across ancient Mesoamerica."

Are you excited to see Onyx Equinox for yourselves? How have you been enjoying the slate of Crunchyroll Original productions so far? Which ones are you most excited to see next?