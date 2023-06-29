Oshi no Ko Goes Viral Thanks to a Special K-pop Tribute

Oshi no Ko has become a force to reckon with. If you did not know, the hit idol anime came to a close this week as season one rolled out its finale. The big update put Ai Hoshino on the map, and of course, the entire anime fandom is embracing the violet-haired idol. This is true for fans of all sorts, and thanks to a new tribute, we know one K-pop idol is just as in love with Ai as we are.

The treat comes courtesy of Billlie, one of South Korea's up-and-coming girl groups. Taking to TikTok, one of its singers Tsuki decided to play with a now-viral filter that turns users into Ai. As you can see below, the filter gives Tsuki a familiar purple hair style, and the K-pop idol is seen singing along with YAOSOBI's hit single "Idol".

Of course, fans are loving this crossover because it isn't every day you see an idol pay homage to an anime idol. Tsuki has shown just how popular Oshi no Ko has become even with fans outside of Japan, but for anime lovers, this news is hardly a surprise. Oshi no Ko has been breaking records since its release, so this tribute was all but assured.

After all, Oshi no Ko broke records in the United States with its debut. The anime's extended premiere brought in record viewers to HIDIVE and gave the streaming service its biggest premiere to date. As for its music, Oshi no Ko has also taken over the Billboard charts. Between it and Oricon, "Idol" has over 200 million streams to date, and TikTok has only fueled its popularity with trends.

If you are not familiar with Oshi no Ko, the anime is streaming season one in full through HIDIVE. A second season was just announced, so for those wanting more info on Oshi no Ko, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

What do you make of this K-pop x Osho no Ko crossover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.