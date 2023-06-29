New Spice and Wolf Anime Announced

Spice And Wolf first premiered in 2006, and while the franchise might not be a mover and shaker in a similar fashion as some major shonen series, it has warranted quite a few projects since its debut. While a new anime project was hinted at last year, the story of a merchant and a wolf-deity traveling the world has confirmed that a new television series will land next year. Alongside the confirmation, Studio Passione shared a new trailer and a new poster, along with some surprising returns from the original 2008 anime series.

Spice And Wolf: Merchant Meets The Wise Wolf will be the full title for the series dropping next year. The project will be helmed by Studio Passione, who fans might know best for its work on the likes of Mieruko-Chan, Interspecies Reviewers, and High School DxD Hero to name a few. The upcoming series will also bring back voice actors Jun Fukuyama and Ami Koshimizu, who voiced protagonists Kraft Lawrence and Holo in the original anime adaptation. A release date has yet to be revealed outside of the 2024 window at present.

Spice And Wolf Return

(Photo: Passione)

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the original light novel series, here's an official description for Spice and Wolf, "The life of a traveling merchant is a lonely one, a fact with which Kraft Lawrence is well acquainted. Wandering from town to town with just his horse, cart, and whatever wares have come his way, the peddler has pretty well settled into his routine—that is, until the night Lawrence finds a wolf goddess asleep in his cart. Taking the form of a fetching girl with wolf ears and a tail, Holo has wearied of tending to harvests in the countryside and strikes up a bargain with the merchant to lend him the cunning of "Holo the Wisewolf" to increase his profits in exchange for taking her along on his travels. What kind of businessman could turn down such an offer? Lawrence soon learns, though, that having an ancient goddess as a traveling companion can be a bit of a mixed blessing. Will this wolf girl turn out to be too wild to tame?"

Are you hyped for the return of the traveling merchant and his accompanying deity? Are you glad to see the original voice actors returning to the franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Wolf and Spice.