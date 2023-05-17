Will Oshi no Ko Get a Second Season?

Oshi no Ko has quickly become one of this year's contenders for best anime. Asa Akasaka's hit idol manga was transformed into something special this year as Doga Kobo showed what it could do with the series. In less than ten episodes, Oshi no Ko has managed to break streaming records globally, and it stands as one of the biggest hits for its studio. So of course, the question is already being asked of whether Oshi no Ko season 2 will be ordered.

Sadly, there is no word yet on whether Oshi no Ko will get a second season, but the key word here is yet. Rumors have run rampant as of late that Oshi no Ko will carry on with a new season. After all, there is plenty of content in the Oshi no Ko manga to adapt, and Doga Kobo has proven it is capable of handling the dazzling series.

With rumors of Oshi no Ko season 2 all over the place, all eyes are on the anime's current season. Oshi no Ko dropped its sixth episode this week, and it featured a heart-wrenching moment with Akane that left audiences stunned. Of course, the scene was one of many from Oshi no Ko to stop fans in their tracks. The anime's premiere did that in spades with its 90-minute runtime. The last moments of Oshi no Ko episode 1 took over the Internet, and all that hype has pushed the anime's reputation to tall heights.

After all, Oshi no Ko made its debut stateside through HIDIVE, and it became the streaming service's most successful premiere in history. From the United States to Japan, Oshi no Ko remains a top-streamed title for the spring cour, and its music is also faring well. In fact, the anime's opening theme song "Idol" blew past 100 million streams globally within two weeks of its debut. So with numbers like this backing Oshi no Ko, it is hard to imagine a world where a new season isn't ordered.

If you are not caught up with Oshi no Ko, you can find the series streaming on HIDIVE exclusively. For more details on the series, you can read its spoiler-free synopsis here: "Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry-the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

What do you think about Oshi no Ko so far? Does the anime need a second season based on what we've seen so far?