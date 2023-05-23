Oshi no Ko Earns Backlash From Hana Kimura's Mom Over Suicide Episode

Following its debut, Oshi no Ko has become one of anime's most promising new series. The show's dark twists and shocking turns have kept fans hooked since episode one, and Oshi no Ko continues to push boundaries. This month, that was proven true when a recent episode tackled the topic of suicide and online harassment. But following its release, it seems the mother of late wrestler Hana Kimura feels Oshi no Ko was disrespectful with its release.

For those who do not know Kimura, you should know Hana was an up-and-coming wrestler who followed in the steps of her mother. She became known the world over when Kimura was cast in Terrace House: Tokyo. During her time on the show, Kimura faced harsh harassment online from netizens and eventually addressed the situation on social media before being found dead in May 2020. Kimura's death was ruled a suicide stemming from bullying, and her legacy has gone on to highlight the dangers of online harassment.

As for Kimura's mother Kyoko, she continues to share her daughter with the world on social media. It was there she aired her frustrations with Oshi no Ko after it aired a controversial episode involving suicide. In this update, audiences watched a character named Akane deal with online bullying and attempt to end their own life as such. In the end, Akane's life was saved by Aqua as fans saw in the Oshi no Ko manga. But for Kimura's mother, well – she and others online felt this episode riffed off a real-life suicide.

"By using a true story, people who treasure Hana are now deeply hurt. Can you imagine? What's more is the anime's release is timed so nearly to the anniversary of [Hana's] death? I despise you from the bottom of my heart," Kyoko wrote on Twitter shortly after Oshi no Ko's episode aired.

Kimura's mother went on to share several quote tweets from others criticizing the anime's apparent riff. Still, others online have been quick to correct the narrative surrounding Oshi no Ko. The original manga was drafted before Kimura's death, so its plans for Akane were inked at least a month before the Terrace House tragedy. Still, Oshi no Ko's harsh look at online bullying and suicide was bound to ruffle feathers. It is no doubt upsetting to see Kimura's mother so distraught. Hopefully, the Oshi no Ko team can make peace with Kimura's family in the wake of its most intense episode yet.

