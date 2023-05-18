Oshi no Ko English Dub Announced With Premiere Date

Of the many new anime series that have arrived, or set to arrive, this year, the runaway success that might take the crown for best new series of 2023 might just be Oshi no Ko. The anime adaptation follows the strange story of idol Ai Hoshino and her doctor Gorou in a tale that examines the darker side of the idol business and reincarnation. In short order, Oshi no Ko became the biggest anime debut on the streaming service HIDIVE and the anime adaptation is set to release an English Dub of the series quite soon.

For those who might be unfamiliar with this new anime series, Oshi no Ko first debuted as a manga series in 2020 by creator Aka Akasaka and was illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari. The writer of the manga might be best known for their previous work, Kaguya-sama: Love is War, which saw two classmates attempting to hide their mutual affection for one another to hilarious effect. Yokoyari had previously worked on the manga known as "Scum's Wish", which is far more of a psychological romantic drama than a comedic one. To this day, the popular manga is still releasing new chapters meaning that there should be plenty of material for a potential season 2 to adapt should the studio, Dogo Koba, give it the green light.

Oshi no Ko In English

Oshi no Ko's English Dub will begin on May 24th, looking to play catch-up with the original Japanese installments that have already arrived. The English cast announced so far includes Donna Bella Litton (Urusei Yatsura) as Ai Hoshino, Jeremy Gee (Food Wars, Alice in Borderland) as Gorou, Savanna Menzel (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU) as Sarina, and Jack Stansbury (Haikyuu) as Aqua to name a few.

For those who haven't had the chance to dive into this surreal anime series, here's how HIDIVE describes the strange journey of Ai Hoshino in Oshi no Ko, "Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry-the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

Do you think Oshi no Ko might be the big new anime of 2023? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ai Hoshino.

Via HIDIVE