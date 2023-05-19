Oshi no Ko Earns Praise After Tackling Its Most Disturbing Scene Yet
Oshi no Ko aims to be one of the biggest new anime series 2023. With the dark idol series already becoming the number one anime released on the streaming service HIDIVE, the bleak anime has taken the opportunity to explore some rough territory with its sixth episode. As the character Akane grapples with online torment that leads her to the thought of taking her own life, fans are reacting to the heart-wrenching scene in the latest episode and how it handles suicide.
Oshi no Ko might focus on the story of a rising star, but it is a series that takes a decidedly mature look at the idol business. Of course, the anime throws in some topics that we don't see in the real world, such as reincarnation, but that didn't stop the Doga Kobo production from exploring suicide thanks to the character Akane struggling with online bullying. Luckily, Akane was pulled back from the brink by Aqua, but the latest installment still was a hard-hitting entry in the series so far.
Oshi No Ko Hits Hard
A second season of the anime has yet to be confirmed, though the franchise's popularity gives it a good shot of continuing past season one. With the manga seeing increased sales thanks to the anime adaptation, while also continuing to release new chapters to this day, the franchise might have a bright future ahead of it.
If you haven't had the opportunity to watch the dark idol anime, it is currently available to stream exclusively on HIDIVE. The streaming service has released an official description to give you an idea of what this twisted tale is all about, "Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry-the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stand and deliver!"
What did you think of this latest heart-wrenching episode of Oshi no Ko? How do you think it handled the subject of suicide? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Oshi no Ko.
A Must See
every twitter user needs to watch this episode at least once in their lives… especially those who support cancel culture #oshinoko pic.twitter.com/PJxIR0MK4h— parisa🦋 (@kagukana) May 17, 2023
Heartbreaking
This week's episode of Oshi No Ko adapted one of my favorite moments in the manga, Akane's suicide attempt was so heartbreaking more considering something similar happened to Hana Kimura but sadly, she didn't have anyone to save her. #Oshi_no_Ko #推しの子 pic.twitter.com/BdOUBcA84R— Luciano ⭐️ (@AgntVnm) May 17, 2023
A Big Moment in Anime History
Oshi No Ko, the first anime to have a suicide prevention hotline pop up at the end of the most recent episode.
Episode 6 was in reference to the death of Hana Kimura while she was still on Terrace House. I'd suggest looking up as to what happened to fully understand the episode pic.twitter.com/AOUKQpCj7P— Not so villainous (@genericvillain_) May 18, 2023
An Important Message
After watching the recent episode of "Oshi No Ko". I need to tell you guys about something important.
Harassment is no joke.
Bullying is no joke.
And I don't tolerate any of this Period.
Absolutely no one deserves to be treated so badly to the brink of suicide.. pic.twitter.com/CBC4ToLc3o— 𝐐𝐉𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞~🌸🎹 (@Brice_Jr) May 18, 2023
Realistic
Oshi no ko probably had the most realistic depiction of suicide I’ve seen from a piece of media in their latest episode. Very heavy topic, but it makes Akane more relatable. Very good decision on the production to put this at the end of the episode too. pic.twitter.com/QYS7ru4S63— Marcus (@YukiNekoSE) May 17, 2023
Very Dark
This weeks Oshi no Ko was fucking dark 🥲
Never thought to see an Suicide hotline in an anime— Paddy (WataOshi Anime HYPE) (@TFD_Paddy) May 17, 2023
Emotional
cw // suicide, depression
the way the mephisto ost started playing when this scene came, the goosebumps gosh!! i still feel emotional watching this even though i've already read the manga 😭🥹— Kaguya 💖 (っ´▽`)っ SAILOR MOON COSMOS💎 6/9 & 6/30 (@jaijaichan) May 17, 2023
real gigachad aqua moment when he prevented akane from jumping off 😫#OshiNoKo pic.twitter.com/Ww9BVQ0yBL
A Great Story
Gotta love the new Oshi No Ko episode as it really tackled how social media could drive one to suicide which made it a great lesson and a great storyline pic.twitter.com/X0bECxlLDd— Reimi (@Powaarc64) May 18, 2023