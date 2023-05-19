Oshi no Ko Earns Praise After Tackling Its Most Disturbing Scene Yet

Oshi no Ko aims to be one of the biggest new anime series 2023. With the dark idol series already becoming the number one anime released on the streaming service HIDIVE, the bleak anime has taken the opportunity to explore some rough territory with its sixth episode. As the character Akane grapples with online torment that leads her to the thought of taking her own life, fans are reacting to the heart-wrenching scene in the latest episode and how it handles suicide.

Oshi no Ko might focus on the story of a rising star, but it is a series that takes a decidedly mature look at the idol business. Of course, the anime throws in some topics that we don't see in the real world, such as reincarnation, but that didn't stop the Doga Kobo production from exploring suicide thanks to the character Akane struggling with online bullying. Luckily, Akane was pulled back from the brink by Aqua, but the latest installment still was a hard-hitting entry in the series so far.

Oshi No Ko Hits Hard

A second season of the anime has yet to be confirmed, though the franchise's popularity gives it a good shot of continuing past season one. With the manga seeing increased sales thanks to the anime adaptation, while also continuing to release new chapters to this day, the franchise might have a bright future ahead of it.

If you haven't had the opportunity to watch the dark idol anime, it is currently available to stream exclusively on HIDIVE. The streaming service has released an official description to give you an idea of what this twisted tale is all about, "Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry-the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stand and deliver!"

What did you think of this latest heart-wrenching episode of Oshi no Ko? How do you think it handled the subject of suicide?