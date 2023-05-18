Oshi no Ko Adds Content Warning Ahead of Triggering New Episode

Oshi no Ko is back with a new episode this week, and it would put things lightly to call it a doozy. After a shocking premiere, Oshi no Ko set up some high stakes for fans, but the idol anime has been fairly tame since its launch. That all changed this week, and Oshi no Ko made sure fans were aware with some help from a special content warning.

The signage was released this week as Oshi no Ko episode 6 went live. It was there fans were given a trigger warning ahead of time about the update and its dealing with suicide. So if you were planning on checking out the latest episode of Oshi no Ko, make sure you are in a good place mentally before pressing play.

This a really important message from today's Oshi no Ko episode... I genuinely believe this should've been at the beginning of the episode instead of at the end. pic.twitter.com/erBpWHu91D — SecTioN | Vtuber 🌠 (@sectionya) May 17, 2023

"This program is a work of fiction," the warning reads. "However, if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, confidential assistance is available 24/7."

The warning goes on to provide contact info for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. As you can imagine, this update made it clear that Oshi no Ko's new episode was going to be a difficult watch. This ended up being the case as the anime's latest installment focused on Akane's struggles with suicidal thoughts. The girl gets close to seeing through her plan, but Aqua is able to stop Akane before she ends her life. From online bullying to cancel culture and suicidal ideation, this latest episode of Oshi no Ko tackles some tough topics. So if you ask us, this warning was very appropriate.

If you are not caught up with Oshi no Ko just yet, you can find the anime streaming right now. Its current episodes are available exclusively on HIDIVE. As for the idol series itself, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry-the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

