Oshi No Ko Cosplay Highlights Its Doomed Star

Oshi no Ko was one of the biggest surprise juggernauts of the anime world this year. Becoming the biggest anime exclusive on the streaming service known as HIDIVE, the series focusing on the dark side of the idol industry threw quite a few shocking moments at viewers. Thanks to the popularity of Ai, it should come as no surprise to see that more cosplayers are taking the opportunity to focus on the idol whose final moments in episode one threw fans for a major loop.

While Oshi no Ko's popularity warranted the anime a second season, the manga by creator Aka Akasaka recently announced a hiatus due to the mangaka's health issues. Here's what the artist had to say when it came to taking time off, "I felt sick awhile ago, and after discussing it with those involved, I am taking a month-long break. I apologize for taking [the month] off. As of writing this message, I am back at full health and eager to deliver to the best of my ability. I will continue to do my best moving forward, and I hope you'll look forward to the series' return after their break. I would also like to say thanks to Mengo and 5mm for kindly agreeing to the hiatuses," Akasaka wrote.

Oshi no Ko: Ai Resurrection

As the last shocking moment of Oshi no Ko's anime adaptation, Ai was killed by a stalker, handing off the reins from the singing protagonist to her offspring. Oshi no Ko might have quite a few tunes and upbeat moments in its story, but the series will routinely explore some dark territory as a part of its overarching arcs. When the anime does return, the series' second season will have some major moments to cover.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out this dark story focusing on the idol world, here's how HIDIVE describes Oshi no Ko, "When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."