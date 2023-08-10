Oshi no Ko Hiatus Announced Amid Creator's Health Issues

It looks like Oshi no Ko is about to take a break. In the wake of its big anime debut, Oshi no Ko is bigger now than ever before. The idol series is enjoying record growth with its manga, but every artist needs a break. That is why creator Aka Akasaka is putting the main Oshi no Ko story on hiatus as they need to shift their focus to their health.

Taking to social media, Akasaka shared the news with fans in a letter. The main story of Oshi no Ko is going on hiatus alongside their title Love Agency. As for why the hiatus is needed, Akasaka said they began feeling sick some time ago, and they were advised to take an extended break from work to address their health.

"I feel sick awhile ago, and after discussing it with those involved, I am taking a month-long break. I apologize for taking [the month] off. As of writing this message, I am back at full health and eager to deliver to the best of my ability. I will continue to do my best moving forward, and I hope you'll look forward to the series' return after their break. I would also like to say thanks to Mengo and 5mm for kindly agreeing to the hiatuses," Akasaka wrote.

At this moment, the main story of Oshi no Ko will go on hiatus until September 14th if there is no timeline shift. In the meantime, new content will be released by the franchise. Rather than Akasaka writing, Mengo will ink and write a number of special chapters for Oshi no Ko between now and September 14th. The interlude will tackle side stories in the Oshi no Ko universe, so fans will still want to keep an eye on the idol manga this fall!

Want to know more about Oshi no Ko? You can check out its hit anime over on HIDIVE. As for the manga, Oshi no Yo is released by Yen Press in America, and you can get more details about the series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

What do you think about this Oshi no Ko update? Are you keeping up with the manga nowadays?