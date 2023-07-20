Oshi no Ko Resolves 'Red Flag' Cliffhanger With New Chapter

These days, Oshi no Ko can do little wrong. The idol series is one of the hottest reads in manga, and its popularity comes after Oshi no Ko season 1 dominated streaming. As work goes forward on season 2, all eyes are on the Oshi no Ko manga, and a recent cliffhanger made this scrutiny all the worse. So of course, fans will be glad to know the 'red flag' cliffhanger has been resolved.

So be warned! There are spoilers below for Oshi no Ko chapter 124. Read on with caution!

The whole thing came to light this week as Shonen Jump welcomed a new chapter of Oshi no Ko. Is it there creators Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari decided to mess with fans. After all, the two set the fandom aflame with an incestuous tease in chapter 123, but as many suspected, nothing has come of it.

Well, nothing has come of it for now. Oshi no Ko could always double back in the future, but for now, Ruby and Aqua are simply siblings and that is all.

If you will remember, Oshi no Ko drove the fandom into a frenzy this month when chapter 123 saw the two siblings have a heart-to-heart. It was there the pair confessed their past lives to one another, so Aqua and Ruby know about the others' past lives. When Ruby learned her brother was her doctor in their last life, she remembers her crush on the man, and she reminds Aqua of a promise he made then. After all, he said he'd marry her after she turned 16 in her last life, and now Ruby is of age.

Chapter 124 of Oshi no Ko picks up with that rather ancestral teaser, and for better or worse, does nothing with it. There are a few innuendos in the update that tease Ruby's crush on Aqua, but that is all we get. The twins are by no means in a romantic relationship at this point, so that is a definite relief. As you can imagine, incest is a no-go for many manga readers, so this Oshi no Ko proposal had fans from all over worried.

Aqua and Ruby dodged an ancestral bullet here, so they can focus on their main goals. As promised, Aqua is determined to find out who murdered his mother Ai, and Ruby is following in the idol's footsteps. From singing to acting, Ruby has become entrenched in the idol industry, and she is learning its good (and often bad) sides.

Want to know more about Oshi no Ko? No sweat! You can binge the anime's first season on HIDIVE right now, so if you need more details, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

What do you think about this Oshi no Ko update? Are you happy with the manga's direction...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!