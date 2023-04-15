Oshi no Ko Features One of Anime's Most Emotional Twists to Date

Warning! Massive spoilers for Oshi no Ko Episode 1 to follow! The anime adaptation taking on Oshi no Ko has made its debut as part of the new wave of releases for the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and the first episode of the new series actually features one of anime's most emotional twists to date! The Oshi no Ko manga originally written by Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari was already a massive hit among manga fans, and now anime fans have seen as to why thanks to its massive 90 minute premiere episode.

Oshi no Ko's first episode has struck a massive chord with fans thanks to its cinematic like premiere for the new anime series, but the reason why fans are sticking around to see what's next is a massive spoiler. It's a huge death that comes by surprise at the end of the episode, and serves as the true starting point for the rest of the Oshi no Ko anime to come. Read on to find out the emotional twist of Oshi no Ko's premiere below, but try not to spoil it for yourself before watching if possible!

The d-word scene was soooo well done, the extra bits added from the manga made it even more emotional, the voice acting, facial expressions... Everything was top pic.twitter.com/fnZyuLWto5 — Sneaky ♦️ (@sneakyonk) April 12, 2023

What's The Twist in Oshi no Ko's First Episode?

Oshi no Ko introduces fans to a young idol, Ai Hoshino, who discovers she's having twins and must keep them a secret from the public in order to keep her future career as an idol intact. The first episode follows Ai as she steadily gets more popular throughout the first years of her career, and manages to keep her children hidden until they're about toddler aged. But the end of the first episode sees a stalker attacking her (who appeared early on in the episode and tried to attack her before) and killing her before it all comes to an end.

It's soon revealed that the massive twist of Oshi no Ko's anime is that it's not actually about Ai Hoshino's work as an idol, but it's about her twin kids (who are reincarnated fans of the young idol) who now need to navigate the entertainment industry in their own ways in order to find the one who sent the stalker to kill their mother. It's quite a lot to take in, and even more so if Ai's death in the premiere takes you by surprise.

What did you think of this bloody twist in Oshi no Ko's first episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!