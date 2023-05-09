Oshi no Ko Manga Hits Major Sales Milestone

Oshi no Ko has taken over with one of the most popular anime releases of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and it's done so well that the Oshi no Ko manga has hit a major new sales milestone as a result! The original manga series from Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari was already one of the more popular releases in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine since it first launched in its pages back in 2020, and now it's been doing better than ever thanks to the anime's success.

The Oshi no Ko anime has done so well (especially thanks to the anime's 90 minute debut episode), that sales of the manga have increased too. Oshi no Ko currently has 11 volumes of the manga's run in print, and the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine (as spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter) has announced that with the newest volume, Oshi no Ko has now reached 7,000,000 copies in print. It goes to show how much demand there really is for the new series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

How to Watch Oshi no Ko

Unfortunately, there's not a great legal way to keep up with the latest chapters of the Oshi no Ko manga outside of Japan, but at least there's the ongoing anime that fan can see what all of the fuss is about! You can actually find the new episodes of the Oshi no Ko anime exclusively streaming with HIDIVE as part of the Spring 2023 anime schedule. As for what to expect from the anime's story, HIDIVE teases Oshi no Ko's story as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

How have you been liking Oshi no Ko's anime release so far?