Oshi no Ko Cosplay Recreates the Anime's Most Shocking Moment

A ton of top-tier anime series have gone live this year, but few of them have skyrocket the way Oshi no Ko has. The hit idol drama made its debut earlier this year, and its extended premiere caught the fandom's eye. From its catchy theme song to its gorgeous animation, Oshi no Ko has become a huge hit, and it has the fans to prove it. So of course, the anime fandom began buzzing when one cosplay group decided to reenact the anime's most shocking scene.

So beware! There are big spoilers below for Oshi no Ko! Read on with caution.

As you can see below, the tribute comes courtesy of a Hong Kong cosplay meet up. The video, which appeared on Twitter before going viral, shows a group of fans at the event taking a photo with a fan dressed as Ai. The whole thing is innocent enough before someone enters the frame dressed as the man who murders Ai in Oshi no Ko. And from there, well – you can see the scene descends into choreographed chaos.

LMFAOOO Hong Kong cosplayers re-enacting murder of Ai 😭 pic.twitter.com/wYs3VPe3SV — rin | 蕊凜 (@reinrinn) July 30, 2023

The cosplay tribute is pretty impressive, and of course, anime fans were quick to share the viral moment. Oshi no Ko spent much of its first episodes building up Ai as the most lovable heroine, so many were stunned by its final moments. The young mother and popular idol was murdered in cold blood, leaving her twins to navigate a world clouded by grief. As Oshi no Ko season one carried on, the twins began their mission to uncover the identity of their mom's murderer, and the whole thing kicked off with this shocking scene. So honestly, it was just a matter of time before a group of anime cosplayers brought the moment to life.

If you are not caught up with Oshi no Ko, the anime is available to stream on HIDIVE. For more details on the idol drama, you can read its official synopsis here: "Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

What do you think about this Oshi no Ko cosplay? Are you caught up with the hit idol anime? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!