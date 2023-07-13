Oshi no Ko Has Sparked K-Pop's Newest Trend

Social trends come and go on social media in the blink of an eye. From funny memes to trending sounds, you can find all kinds of content on TikTok one day and find totally different ones the next day. Still, there are some trends with staying power with the power to sweep entire fandoms, and now the K-pop community is learning that firsthand courtesy of Oshi no Ko.

Oh yes, that is right. Oshi no Ko may be done with season one, but the idol anime is far from dead. The show is living on thanks to the huge popularity of its theme song by Yoasobi. The track "Idol" is topping charts across the globe, and a number of South Korean artists have turned the song's dance into a TikTok trend.

As you can see below, the TikTok trend has reached some of the biggest names in K-pop. Twice, Ateez, Stray Kids, and more have all been videoed doing the choreography. In several of the live challenges, you can hear fans singing "Idol" while their favorite K-pop artist dances. So as you can tell, the Yoasobi song is absolutely huge in South Korea these days.

In fact, the song is pretty big across the world. "Idol" earned more than 100 million global views on Spotify and YouTube within two weeks of Oshi no Ko's debut. The song has gone on to garner nearly 50 million streams online which has landed it in the Billboard Global 200. In fact, it managed to top the Billboard chart which marked a first for any Japanese song or anime single. And thanks to this new K-pop trend, you can bet tons of new fans are discovering "Idol" online.

If you are not familiar with Oshi no Ko, you can find the anime's first season streaming on HIDIVE. For more details on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

