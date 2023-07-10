Oshi no Ko Manga Sales Are Soaring Thanks to the Anime

Oshi no Ko is one of this year's most successful anime series, and the data is out to prove it. After all, the idol drama went live this year to mild interest and went on to become a showstopper. Now, a new report from Japan is out detailing recent sales of Oshi no Ko in print, and it turns out manga volumes are selling like mad in the wake of season one.

The update confirms Oshi no Ko has sold about seven million copies since the anime went live. This means the Oshi no Ko manga went from five million total copies in circulation to twelve million. This means the manga sold nearly 3x better during the Oshi no Ko anime, and there is still more anime to work through.

As you can imagine, the interest in Oshi no Ko is high following season one, and its team at Doga Kobo already confirmed season two is in the works. Creators Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari are still penning the series in Weekly Young Jump. This means the anime has more than three years of content to adapt, and more is surfacing in the Oshi no Ko manga regularly.

If you are not familiar with Oshi no Ko, well – you can binge all of season one right now. You can find the anime on HIDIVE in the United States, and its English dub just began. As for the manga, Yen Press is overseeing the English release of Oshi no Ko, so for more details on the manga, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

What do you make of this Oshi no Ko update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!

HT – MangaMoguraRE