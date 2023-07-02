HIDIVE to Stream Oshi no Ko Season 2, Spy Classroom Season 2 and More

HIDIVE has added some major releases to their streaming library for the foreseeable future as they have announced they will be exclusively streaming future releases such as the recently confirmed Oshi no Ko Season 2, Spy Classroom Season 2, and more! HIDIVE's library of exclusive anime releases has been growing in pedigree in the last few years especially with some major licenses acquired that fans have desperately wanted to see. The biggest example this past Spring was the juggernaut Oshi no Ko (which ended up having HIDIVE's most watched premiere on the service ever), and HIDIVE is going to continue this trend with some big releases in the future.

Taking the stage during Anime Expo 2023, HIDIVE updated fans with some of the major new anime they have coming to the service in the near future. Lead by the new anime coming later this month as part of the Summer 2023 anime schedule The Dreaming Boy is a Realist and Spy Classroom Season 2, followed by The Dangers in My Heart Season 2 coming this Winter, and finally Oshi no Ko Season 2, which is now in the works without a currently scheduled release window or date as of these announcements. HIDIVE's announcements during Anime Expo break down as such:

(Photo: Doga Kobo)

New Anime Coming to HIDIVE

Wataru Sajo is smitten with Aika Natsukawa and doesn't hesitate to approach her as he daydreams about potential mutual feelings. However, one day he wakes up from that dream and convinces himself that he and Aika are not compatible. But when he withdraws his affection, Aika wonders what went wrong. Does he hate her now? Did they both get the wrong idea? Adolescent love is confusing in a romantic comedy where both sides think their feelings are unrequited! Based on the popular light novel series written by Okemaru and illustrated by Saba Mizore. Spy Classroom Season 2 (Premieres Tuesday, July 13): With the fate of the country at stake, trainee Lily and her Tomoshibi teammates continue to face more Impossible Missions alongside their teacher for foreign intelligence spy organization Lamplight. Based on the spy thriller light novel series written by Takemachi and illustrated by Tomari. Spy Classroom returns this summer with Season 2.

murders him. Now, he wants to help his new mother rise to the top, but what can a child do about the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry? Based on the award-winning seinen manga written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari.

Which of these new HIDIVE anime are you most excited to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!