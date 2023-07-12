Oshi no Ko Opening Dominates YouTube With Impressive New Milestone

Oshi no Ko's anime is likely the biggest new release of the year so far, and its opening theme has been dominating YouTube with an impressive new milestone! The anime for Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari's original Oshi no Ko manga made the biggest new premiere of the Spring 2023 anime schedule overall, but the impact of the anime has far exceeded its reach in a whole new way thanks to its very successful opening theme song, "Idol" as performed by YOASOBI. It's been topping the charts in all sorts of surprising ways.

Oshi no Ko's opening theme song has been taking over the music charts in quite the surprising way as it not only has previously reached the top spot in Apple's Top 100 Global Music Chart, but now it has been announced that the music video for "Idol" took the #1 spot on the Global Top Song music chart for the week of June 30 through July 6. In fact, the single has been screened so much in Japan that it has become the fastest song to exceed a total of 300 million streams in the 13 weeks since its debut. If you wanted to see what the buzz is about, check out the music video for Oshi no Ko's opening below:

What Is Oshi no Ko?

The Oshi no Ko anime has officially ended its first season with 11 episodes airing this Spring, but it proved to be such a hit that a second season of the anime has already been announced to be in the works. A release window or date has yet to be set for Oshi no Ko Season 2 as of this writing, but that means you can catch up with everything that happened in the anime so far as the anime is now streaming exclusively on HIDIVE. As for what to expect from the anime's story, HIDIVE teases Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

