Overlord Actress Yumi Hara Announces Marriage

Overlord was one of Kadokawa’s major light novel turned anime hits, and fans were quickly drawn to its cast of morbid characters all with their own quirky personalities. For many reasons, fans were particularly fond of Ains Ooal Gown’s right hand, Albedo. The devoted servant, who was also madly in love with him, was performed aptly by Yumi Hara for three seasons and more. And now Hara has broken beyond the one-way romance of her fictional character and has announced that she has tied the knot!

The voice behind Albedo, Yumi Hara, announced on her blog recently that she has gotten married. Her spouse is not involved with the entertainment industry, and Hara noted that her friends and family were beginning to worry whether or not she would meet the right someone considering how small her social circles are.

Describing that their marriage and relationship is one of mutual support, Hara wrote, “I’m happy to say I that I got married without issue.” She described their relationship as one of mutual support…I’ll do my best to build the Hara household into a home where the laughter never stops.” To those wondering whether or not this would impact her work as a voice actress, Hara ease those worries by confirming that she will continue on with her career as usual.

You can currently find more of Yumi Hara as Albedo not only in the three seasons of Overlord, but in the special anime crossover featuring characters from four of Kadokawa’s biggest light novel anime adaptations, Isekai Quartet. This series takes Overlord, Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-, Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!, and Saga of Tanya the Evil in cute chibi forms, and mashes them together in adorable ways.

You can now find it streaming on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. A second season has been confirmed to be in the works, too! This fun series not only gave fans more Albedo, but allowed her to exist outside of her pure love for Ainz Ooal Gown. So that meant fans got to see more of her character, and now fans can’t wait to see what else they’ll see from Albedo. The crossover project is scripted and directed by Minoru Ashina, Minoru Takehara acts as character designer and animation director with Studio Puyukai animating the series. The story is a bit simple, but it’s the perfect opening for cute shenanigans as a mysterious red button pops up in each of these worlds and pressing it brings them together.

The “Isekai” in its title refers to a subgenre of fantasy anime in which a normal human is brought into a fantasy world through magical means, and each of these series are major examples of this genre as they have sold more than 16 million copies in print altogether along with popular anime adaptations for each of the series.

