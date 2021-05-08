Overlord Artist Illustrates Stunning Season 4 Visual

✖

Overlord's artist has celebrating the upcoming Season 4 of the anime with a stunning new visual! Following a successful third season run back in 2018, Overlord fans have been waiting to see whether or not the series was going to come back for a fourth season. While there had been no news on this front for the last few years, a special event for the series has now confirmed that Overlord will indeed be finally returning for a fourth season. This is especially notable considering Kadokawa's new effort to greatly expand their anime productions.

Along with the confirmation that a fourth season is now in the works, illustrator for the original light novel releases for the franchise, so-bin, has revealed a stunning new visual for the returning anime. Showing off a much cooler take on Ainz Ooal Gown and Albedo than we had seen in the previous three season, this is definitely the coolest tease as to what's to come in the fourth season of the anime. Check it out below directly from so-bin's official Twitter account:

While there has been no release date or window set for Overlord Season 4 just yet, it has been confirmed that it will feature returning director Naoyuki Itou and series writer Yukie Sagawara for studio Madhouse. A returning cast has been confirmed for the fourth season as well with the likes of Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear, Emiri Kato as Aura, Yumi Uchiyama as Mare, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Kenta Miyake as Cocytus all slated to return.

This won't be the only new release from the franchise coming our way, however, as Overlord also confirmed that a new movie is in production as well. Details are even less scarce for the new film, but it will likely be released after the fourth season given that it was confirmed to be adapting the Holy Kingdom arc from Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel works.

With Season 3 adapting Volume 9, and the movie adapting Volume 12, Season 4 is shaped up to take on the materials coming in Volumes 10 and 11 of that original series. But what do you think? Are you excited to see the Overlord franchise return with another new season and big movie? What are you hoping to see in action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!