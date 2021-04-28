Overlord Cosplay Readies for the Anime's Return With Albedo

✖

One Overlord cosplay is ready and waiting for the anime's return with a great take on Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original line of light novels has been one of the bigger hits to come out of Kadokawa's various anime light novel adaptations. It's been such a success, that Overlord was one of the Isekai subgenre series that was included in the special Isekai Quartet bringing Kadokawa's various franchises together. But even with these releases, the actual anime run for the franchise has not been picked up since the end of the third season back in 2018.

But while fans are waiting to see when Overlord will continue with a new anime project (which we could be getting an update for later this Spring if everything works out), some fans are keeping the fire of the series alive through tributes to some of the fan favorite characters. Highlighting the fan favorite Albedo with some awesome new cosplay, artist @banbanko_ is definitely one step closer to ready for the next phase of this franchise! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 半半子_ (@banbanko_)

Overlord ended its third season back in 2018, and while there have yet to be any updates about whether or not this anime will continue, the finale of that season left Ainz Ooal Gown in quite the interesting place to explore for the future of the franchise as he has dominated yet another major place around him. If another full season of Overlord doesn't happen however, at least we'll see Albedo and the others in a new season of Isekai Quartet.

Following the end of the second season, Isekai Quartet had announced that it would be returning for a third season of bite sized adventures. While it's not a full exploration of each franchise, it does feature the same cast from the respective franchises such as Overlord, Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World, The Rising of the Shield Hero, and even new additions such as Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious.

But what do you think? Would you want to see Overlord return for a fourth season of the anime someday? What kind of stories would you want to see tackled from the franchise next? Where does Albedo rank on your list of favorite characters from the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!