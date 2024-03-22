Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Releases New Trailer

Isekai is becoming a hot ticket in the anime world, as the genre will routinely take mundane protagonists and place them in worlds that give them some major upgrades. Overlord is one of the biggest examples of an Isekai anime and for good reason, seeing its main character taking on the role of a world's villain as he inhabits the body of a giant wizard skeleton. Following four successful seasons, Overlord is planning to hit the big screen this year in Japan and has a new trailer to prove it.

Madhouse has made a name for itself recently not just with Overlord but with Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, an anime series that might not be an isekai but still tells an amazing story. With a second season potentially on the way, Madhouse might have its hands full but is still devoting time to the Isekai genre. While a North American release for the film dropping this fall has yet to be confirmed, it's a safe bet that Western anime fans will see Ainz Ooal Gown's latest journey hit the West.

Overlord's Sacred Kingdom is About to be Explored

If you want to learn more about the upcoming Overlord movie, here's how Madhouse describes the film, "The Sacred Kingdom has enjoyed a great many years without war thanks to a colossal wall constructed after a historic tragedy. They understand best how fragile peace can be. When the terrible demon Jaldabaoth takes to the field at the head of a united army of monstrous tribes, the Sacred Kingdom's leaders know their defenses are not enough. With the very existence of the country at stake, the pious have no choice but to seek help wherever they can get it, even if it means breaking taboo and parlaying with the undead king of the Nation of Darkness!"

If you want to play catch up on Overlord, you can catch the first four seasons streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the unique isekai, "When a popular MMORPG is scheduled to be shut down permanently, veteran player Momonga refuses to log out. As NPCs begin to develop personalities and minds of their own he decides to put his skills to use as the game's new overlord."

What has been your favorite Isekai anime in the medium so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Overlord.