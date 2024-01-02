Overlord Movie Confirms 2024 Release

Overlord has been hard at work on coming back with a new movie, and the anime franchise has confirmed that the movie is on track for a release in 2024! Some time after the end of the third season, it was announced that Overlord would be returning for both a fourth season of the TV anime and a new feature film adaptation. With the fourth season wrapping up in 2022, unfortunately there have been very few updates on the movie itself. But thankfully, with the start of the new year comes a very promising update for the franchise in the coming year.

Overlord announced during a special program in Japan for New Year's Day 2024 that the new movie is currently in the works for a release some time this year. Taking on the Holy Kingdom arc of Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novels, the new movie has unfortunately not revealed any other information about its premiere just yet (including any potential plans for an international launch). But you can check out a special illustration celebrating Overlord in 2024 below.

What to Know for the Overlord Movie

First announced to be in the works back in 2021, Overlord has yet to confirm a release date, staff, or potential returning or new voice cast as of the time of this writing. What has been confirmed, however, is that it will be adapting the Holy Kingdom arc that takes place following the end of Season 4 with Volume 12 of the original light novels. If you wanted to read through the novels before Overlord's movie premieres, Yen Press has licensed Volume 12 of the series for an English language release. They describe Overlord: Holy Kingdom Arc as such:

"The Sacred Kingdom has enjoyed a great many years without war thanks to a colossal wall constructed after a historic tragedy. They understand best how fragile peace can be. When the terrible demon Jaldabaoth takes to the field at the head of a united army of monstrous tribes, the Sacred Kingdom's leaders know their defenses are not enough. With the very existence of the country at stake, the pious have no choice but to seek help wherever they can get it, even if it means breaking taboo and parlaying with the undead king of the Nation of Darkness!"

