Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Movie Releases New Trailer

Isekai anime has only been growing in popularity in the anime world in recent years. While the genre known as "Isekai" will typically see a protagonist transported from their mundane world to an environment that is far more fantastical than what they once knew. Overlord sees its protagonist taking on the role of a giant skeleton sorcerer and has forged a popular anime franchise in doing so. This year, the character known as Ainz Ooal Gown will return in a new movie, Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom.

Overlord has unleashed four seasons for its anime adaptation so far thanks to Studio Madhouse, but the story of the Isekai anime is far from over. In the upcoming film, which is set to arrive in Japan this year, the Isekai protagonist, despite his overwhelming power, has a serious issue on his hands. Jaldabaoth doesn't quite align with Ainz Ooal Gown on the future of the world and is set to create a new kingdom of death and despair that is far more accommodating to the forces of darkness.

Overlord: Sacred Kingdom Trailer

Studio Madhouse recently made some big waves thanks to the release of the fan-favorite series, Frieren: Beyond Journeys' End, but the production house has plenty of big projects on its resume. Madhouse has also been responsible for the likes of One-Punch Man Season One, Death Note, and Hunter x Hunter to name a few. The studio also worked on the first four seasons of Overlord, so returning for the movie should come as no surprise.

If this is your first time learning of Overlord's new movie, the Isekai Anime franchise has released an official description for the big comeback of Ainz Ooal Gown, "The Sacred Kingdom has enjoyed a great many years without war thanks to a colossal wall constructed after a historic tragedy. They understand best how fragile peace can be. When the terrible demon Jaldabaoth takes to the field at the head of a united army of monstrous tribes, the Sacred Kingdom's leaders know their defenses are not enough. With the very existence of the country at stake, the pious have no choice but to seek help wherever they can get it, even if it means breaking taboo and parlaying with the undead king of the Nation of Darkness!"

Is Overlord one of your favorite examples of Isekai? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Isekai.