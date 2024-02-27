Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Movie Poster Released

Overlord is coming back with a brand new movie, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with a new poster for Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom! Overlord wrapped up the fourth season of the TV anime series with Ains Ooal Gown officially creating a new kingdom, and this meant he now has to deal with a whole new society of potential allies and foes from here on out. When the fourth season ended without a potential announcement for a fifth season fans were a bit bummed, but it was soon announced that the anime would be returning with its first movie effort instead.

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom is a new movie taking place after the events of the fourth season adapting Volume 12 of the original light novel series, and will be releasing in Japan some time later this year. With a new update teased for Anime Japan 2024 later this March, Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom has released a new poster teasing that Ains Ooal Gown might be on the losing end of something for the first real time in the franchise. You can check out the newest poster for Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom below:

What Is the Overlord Movie?

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom is currently scheduled for a release some time in Japan later this year, but has yet to announce a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. There has also yet to be an announcement for a potential international release as of this writing either, nor have there been any concrete details revealed for its potential returning staff, cast. But it will be produced at studio Madhouse once more. You can catch up with Overlord's four seasons streaming with Crunchyroll. If you wanted to read through the novels before Overlord's movie premieres instead, Yen Press has licensed Volume 12 of the series (which the new movie adapts) for an English language release.

They describe Overlord: Holy Kingdom Arc as such, "The Sacred Kingdom has enjoyed a great many years without war thanks to a colossal wall constructed after a historic tragedy. They understand best how fragile peace can be. When the terrible demon Jaldabaoth takes to the field at the head of a united army of monstrous tribes, the Sacred Kingdom's leaders know their defenses are not enough. With the very existence of the country at stake, the pious have no choice but to seek help wherever they can get it, even if it means breaking taboo and parlaying with the undead king of the Nation of Darkness!"

