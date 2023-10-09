Guillermo del Toro Admits They Never Watched Pacific Rim 2

Pacific Rim, in a word, slaps. The franchise debuted in 2013 under the careful eye of director Guillermo del Toro, and it was an easy hit. Filled with kaijus and towering mechs, Pacific Rim was quickly ordered a sequel. However, del Toro was not the one who oversaw the blockbuster film, and it turns out the director has yet to watch it.

The confession was given recently as del Toro made an appearance at a 10th-anniversary screening of Pacific Rim. It was there Collider asked the award-winning director about the legacy of Pacific Rim and its sequel. So of course, del Toro had to admit he'd never seen Pacific Rim: Uprising.

"It is terrible if they're good and worse if they're bad, or the opposite. You don't wanna know," del Toro shared.

Of course, you can understand del Toro's hesitancy when you realize just how much he loves the franchise. Pacific Rim is still one of the director's passion projects, and he affirmed his love for the movie to fans at the anniversary screening. The director was very much excited to director Pacific Rim 2, but a last-minute change in schedule pushed del Toro out of the project.

According to the filmmaker, his commitment to The Shape of Water forced him out of Pacific Rim: Uprising. The sequel had intended to be filmed on a stateside soundstage, but a delay behind the scenes made it necessary to film Pacific Rim 2 in Asia. This didn't work with del Toro's schedule as he had a strict deadline to get The Shape of Water finished. As such, the Pacific Rim sequel was directed by Steven S. DeKnight. As for del Toro, well – the director did well to focus on The Shape of Water. The film was showered with accolades including Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director.

According to the filmmaker, his commitment to The Shape of Water forced him out of Pacific Rim: Uprising. The sequel had intended to be filmed on a stateside soundstage, but a delay behind the scenes made it necessary to film Pacific Rim 2 in Asia. This didn't work with del Toro's schedule as he had a strict deadline to get The Shape of Water finished. As such, the Pacific Rim sequel was directed by Steven S. DeKnight. As for del Toro, well – the director did well to focus on The Shape of Water. The film was showered with accolades including Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director.

