Palworld Is Looking to Release Its Own Manga

It seems like Palworld isn't going anywhere any time soon. When the game launched in January 2024, the Pocket Pair title drew headlines across the globe. Coined as 'Pokemon with Guns', Palworld has become a new obsession for fans of the genre. And now, a new report suggests Palworld is ready to drop its own manga.

The update went live from Japan a reports from Pocket Pair Inc. hit the Internet. As it turns out, the company is "looking for suitable manga artists" to handle a Palworld manga. The planned series has shared no other details at this time, but Palworld could launch the manga well before the year's end.

Now if you are not familiar with Palworld, well – buckle in. The series came to light in January under the care of producer Takeru Mizobe. Palworld allows players to control their custom character through an open world filled with Pals, a mysterious race of creatures with all shapes and sizes. As the game moves forward, Palworld asks players to survive in this new world by capturing Pals, building bases, and battling others. Less than a week after its launch, Palworld became one of the biggest games on Steam, and its momentum has kept up. To date, the indie title has sold more than 15 million units.

Now this game might sound similar to Pokemon at the start. The games do share similarities with its monsters, but when it comes to gameplay overall, things are very different. Palworld and Pokemon have their own ecosystems, but that has not kept controversy from creeping in. And of course, you can bet a Palworld manga will only upset that balance even more so.

