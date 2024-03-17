Look Back Movie Finds Its Two Lead Actresses

These days, artist Tatsuki Fujimoto is living large. The artist is known as one of manga's most talented creators given his work on Chainsaw Man and several one shots. With all eyes on Fujimoto, it was hardly a shock when Studio Durian locked in rights to adapt his one shot Look Back into an anime. And now, the movie has cast its two top characters.

The information comes from Studio Durian itself as the team is working hard on Look Back. As production continues, the crew got into casting, and the roles of Fujino and Kyomoto have been filled.

As for Fujino, the character will be played by Yuumi Kawai. The character Kyomoto will be voiced by Mizuki Yoshida. So far, these two castings are the only ones we have gleaned from Look Back. But given the film's June launch date, you can expect the movie will roll out more information shortly.

If you are not familiar with either of these actions, Kawai is new to anime. The actress is known best for her live-action work in A Balance, Plan 75, and more. As for Yoshida, the actress can be found in hit projects like Alice in Borderland, Dragon Zakura, and Mayhem Girls.

For those wanting to know more about Look Back, the one shot was released in July 2021 while Fujimoto was on hiatus from Chainsaw Man. The lengthy one shot became heralded by fans and critics alike for its complex story. You can find the manga online or in print courtesy of Viz Media. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"The overly confident Fujino and the shut-in Kyomoto couldn't be more different, but a love of drawing manga brings these two small-town girls together. A poignant story of growing up and moving forward that only Tatsuki Fujimoto, the creator of Chainsaw Man, could have crafted."

What do you think about this update on Look Back? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!