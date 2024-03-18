Matsumi Inomata, Legendary Manga Artist, Dies at 63

Today, the anime and video game community is mourning the loss of a legendary artist. Reports from Japan have confirmed Matsumi Inomata has died at age 63. The artist's team confirmed the tragic news in a letter to fans on social media.

"It happened so suddenly. There are still half-finished rough sketches here, and she's surely still drawing them in heaven. Surrounded by her beloved cats, [Inomata] is sure to be creating more character with cute, wide eyes," the letter reads.

"We would like to express sincere gratitude to everyone who loved and supported Matsumi Inomata. Respectfully, we hope you will continue to lover her as much as ever before."

For those unfamiliar with Inomata, her work spans across the anime and gaming industry. She inked the iconic art found in the Tales RPG series, and she even worked on projects like Tekken.

As for her anime career, Inomata worked as a designer on plenty of titles including Mobile Suit Gundam Seed, Windaria, Sacred Seven, and more. She also did work as an animator on projects like City Hunter and Urusei Yatsura. Today, Inomata is known best for her illustrations as her watercolor pieces were renowned globally. Her whimsical aesthetic has inspired countless artists to date, and shojo lovers will find comfort in Inomata's innovative style.

We wish Inomata's loved ones the best during this difficult time.