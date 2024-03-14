Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 Manga Preview Released

Dragon Ball Super is coming back with a new chapter of the manga soon, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect next with a rough draft preview of Chapter 103! Dragon Ball Super is nearing the end of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arc with its latest chapters as while it has ended its adaptation of the movie's events, it's been explored the aftermath of the movie with a brand new epilogue. Spending its chapters highlighting Gohan's powerful new Gohan Beast form, it seems we'll see more of a demonstration of its power soon!

Dragon Ball Super's previous chapter starting exploring its most interesting epilogue idea for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero yet as Goku had taken notice of Gohan's new form and wanted to test out its power for himself. The chapter saw Goku bringing Gohan and the others to Beerus' planet, and even kicked off a full fight between the two as the chapter came to an end. With the next chapter showing off more of this fight, you can check out the rough drafts for the first few pages of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 below as spotted by @DbsHype on X.

Dragon Ball Super CH103 Drafts (2/2). pic.twitter.com/Gs3btc2ZuK — Hype (@DbsHype) March 14, 2024

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 Release Date

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103 will be officially releasing on Wednesday, March 20th and will be available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. It's certainly a surprising on schedule release as fans had wondered if the manga was going to take a much deserved break in the wake of creator Akira Toriyama's passing. But it seems like the next chapter is on schedule, and thus it won't be too much longer until we get to see more of this Goku vs. Gohan fight in action.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 103's preview teases more of the fight between Ultra Instinct Goku and Gohan Beast, and it seems like we'll be seeing more of Goku's new mastery of the Ultra Instinct form as he faces off against an opponent with the same level of strength. But for Gohan's case, this is the best opportunity to get used to fighting in this form as he hasn't had it unlocked for very long.

