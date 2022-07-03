Panty & Stocking Fans Can't Believe the Anime is Coming Back
The stories are true, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is coming back with a new project over 12 years after the original series aired, and fans can't believe the classic anime series is really coming back. When Studio Trigger was first founded by members of the former Gainax studio, the company then went on to make some of the most notable and memorable original series over the course of its decade long run. To celebrate this milestone tenth anniversary, Studio Trigger took the stage at Anime Expo to surprise fans everywhere that the classic Gainax series is making a comeback with new material.
At the end of Studio Trigger's panel at Anime Expo 2022, a special teaser was shown announcing that "new" Panty & Stocking would be coming our way. It's yet to be revealed what exactly this new project will be, but a major clue that it would be returning for Season 2 was the fact that the titular duo can be seen raising two of their middle fingers...teasing that the anime would be getting a second season after being dormant for such a long, long time.
It was such a series that it never seemed fit for a second season overall, and given Trigger moving on for so long fans never guessed one could happen. Read on to see how fans are reacting to the news of new Panty & Stocking with Garterberlt, and let us know your takes! How do you feel about this anime coming back? Which classics would you like the see come back next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
All Fans Right Now
prevnext
Panty and Stocking fans pic.twitter.com/EToTKN9vkx— BelieveInArmoredCore (@BittahJuri) July 3, 2022
Good Smile You Know What to Do!
prevnext
NOW THAT SEASON 2 OF PANTY AND STOCKING IS CONFIRMED WE NEED TO YELL AT GOODSMILE TO RERUN THESE pic.twitter.com/qDy3EEdhbu— ✨ Cosmic ✨ (@cosmictweetsig) July 3, 2022
We Did This
prevnext
PANTY AND STOCKING SEASON FUCKING TWO CONFIRMED pic.twitter.com/9SCuNzivUf— jacki 🦇 (@batch0mp) July 3, 2022
Can't Believe It
prevnext
I can’t believe Panty and Stocking are back! pic.twitter.com/dsL4kEqEVC— 💮Kiyomi Hoshi💮#Tokutuber (@YokaiRiderVT) July 3, 2022
FINALLY
prevnext
Me after hearing Panty and Stocking getting season 2 pic.twitter.com/5zns7rAjAl— Javigameboy⭐️✨ (@Javigameboy) July 3, 2022
Is This Real Life?
prevnext
panty
and
stocking
is this a dream, is this real life— Alban Knox 🎭🕒 NIJISANJI EN (@alban_knox) July 3, 2022
thank you world
It's Been 3000 Years...
prevnext
PANTY AND STOCKING ARE FUCKING BACK FOR SEASON 2 pic.twitter.com/2RTol9fNlQ— KPRS IN 1 WEEK!! 🏳️🌈 (@TommoTheCabbit) July 3, 2022
What a Wild Year for Returns
prevnext
Panty and Stocking, Devil is a Part Timer, Hunter x Hunter manga, Classroom of the Elite, Mario Strikers, Pac-Man World, Advance Wars, Live A Live, Klonoa, Bayo 3, TMNT games, Crisis Core
2022 might as well be called “the year the dead rise”— TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) July 3, 2022
When Are We Getting That Trailer Though
prevnext
WHERE CAN I SEE THE PANTY AND STOCKING SEASON 2 ANNOUNCEMENT AND TEASER TRAILER, I NEED IT pic.twitter.com/iVSK211fXR— Javigameboy⭐️✨ (@Javigameboy) July 3, 2022
Dreams Are Real
prev
PLEASE PLEASE LET IT BE REAL I NEED PANTY AND STOCKING SO BAD pic.twitter.com/QMm42OiueW— shanshan 🍭 (@chalkhime) July 3, 2022