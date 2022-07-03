Panty & Stocking Fans Can't Believe the Anime is Coming Back

The stories are true, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is coming back with a new project over 12 years after the original series aired, and fans can't believe the classic anime series is really coming back. When Studio Trigger was first founded by members of the former Gainax studio, the company then went on to make some of the most notable and memorable original series over the course of its decade long run. To celebrate this milestone tenth anniversary, Studio Trigger took the stage at Anime Expo to surprise fans everywhere that the classic Gainax series is making a comeback with new material.

At the end of Studio Trigger's panel at Anime Expo 2022, a special teaser was shown announcing that "new" Panty & Stocking would be coming our way. It's yet to be revealed what exactly this new project will be, but a major clue that it would be returning for Season 2 was the fact that the titular duo can be seen raising two of their middle fingers...teasing that the anime would be getting a second season after being dormant for such a long, long time.

It was such a series that it never seemed fit for a second season overall, and given Trigger moving on for so long fans never guessed one could happen. Read on to see how fans are reacting to the news of new Panty & Stocking with Garterberlt, and let us know your takes! How do you feel about this anime coming back? Which classics would you like the see come back next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!