Studio Trigger 10th Anniversary Q&A Live Blog

Anime Expo is going down and ComicBook.com is here to give you up-to-date information on the event! Right now, Studio Trigger is back in Los Angeles celebrating its tenth anniversary with fans, and their first panel of the convention has begun. A live drawing is being worked on by Shigeto Koyama and Yoh Yoshinari, and we've got all the Q&A details you want from the big panel below!

First, Yoshinari is up talking about Little Witch Academia. A fan wants to know if any new merchandise will be published for the anime despite its release years ago. Specifically, they want an old coffee mug from the anime, and Yoshinari says there must be an old mug back at the office if anyone wants to visit Japan to get it.