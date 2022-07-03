Studio Trigger Bringing Back Classic Gainax Anime for Season 2

Studio Trigger is bringing back one of their major anime classics for a much requested second season run! Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt has officially announced it will be returning for Season 2! Studio Trigger is currently celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the studio, and in that decade the studio has released some of the most unique anime projects of all time. But what made it unique from the outset was the fact that it was a studio formed by former Gainax employee, Hiroyuki Imaishi, who has since gone on to direct some of Trigger's projects in the decade since its founding.

But this also left many of Gainax's projects without a future. While some of Studio Trigger's anime releases have been followed up with new seasons or other projects, the studio is reaching into the past by bringing back Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt for a second season twelve years after the first season premiered. Announced during their tenth anniversary panel at Anime Expo, Studio Trigger confirmed a new season of this Gainax classic is on the way!

(Photo: Gainax)

While there are still many questions left unanswered about what to expect from the new season of Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt, details teased about what was shown during the panel from ComicBook.com's Megan Peters in attendance tease a brief teaser trailer in which Panty and Stocking hold up two of their middle fingers to announce the second season. It's been quite a while since the series last aired, but it's likely going to be a well received second season considering how big of a cult fanbase there is for the series.

Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt garnered a huge amount of attention among fans when it first released for being different than many of their other anime projects of that same time. With an art style inspired by the likes of Western cartoons like The Powerpuff Girls, the series featured a lewd and crude duo at the center of even cruder action. It's a much different world from when the series first aired, so the second season is likely going to be a wild one.

How do you feel about Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt getting a second season?