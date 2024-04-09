Netflix's Parasyte: The Grey Behind-the-Scenes Video Released

Parasyte: The Grey is now streaming with Netflix as it shows off a new take on the classic anime and manga, and Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video showing off how the new series was made! Parasyte: The Grey is a brand new Korean adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki's original manga series, and fans have been able to check out the limited series with Netflix. While the manga has had successful anime and live-action releases in the past, this brand new take on the series introduces a whole new set of characters within a new Korean setting for the story.

Parasyte: The Grey is directed by the same mind behind hits such as Train to Busan and Hellbound, and features new CG animated takes on the parasites seen in the classic series. Given the kinds of stunts and visuals the limited series shows off, Netflix has released a special behind-the-scenes video to showcase how it all came together for Parasyte: The Grey's full release. You can check out the special new look at Parasyte: The Grey below and released by Netflix.

What Is Parasyte: The Grey?

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan, Hellbound) with scripts written by Ryu Yong-jae (Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area) for Climax Studio and WOW POINT, Parasyte: The Grey is now streaming with Netflix. The limited series runs for six episodes, and has yet to reveal whether or not there will be a Season 2 or future episodes release at a later date. The series stars Jeon So-nee as Jeong Su-in, the main character who is possessed by one of the alien parasites but ends up keeping control of her human body.

The series also stars the likes of Koo Kyo-hwan as Seol Kang-woo, Lee Jung-hyun as Choi Jun-kyung, Kwon Hae-hyo, and Kim In-kwon. Netflix teases what to expect from the new live-action Parasyte: The Grey series as such, "When unidentified parasites violently take over human hosts and gain power, humanity must rise to combat the growing threat."

How do you feel about this behind-the-scenes look at how Parasyte: The Grey was made? What do you think of this new take on the series?