Paris Hilton Celebrates Sailor Moon's Birthday with Special Art
It's June 30th, and that means it's now the canonical birthday for Usagi Tsukino and Chibusa Tsunkino, otherwise known as Sailor Moon and Chibi Moon. Not only have anime fans everywhere celebrated the special day, but Paris Hilton has surprisingly got in on the fun as well. Hilton's social media accounts often depict the celebrity within fun art and other kinds of landscapes, and now she's taken some inspiration from Sailor Moon. Wishing the icon a birthday in her own way, Paris Hilton surprised fans with her own take on the famous anime and manga heroine.
To celebrate Sailor Moon's birthday, Paris Hilton took fans by surprise by sharing an image where she imagines herself as the famous heroine. Paris Hilton has let her love of anime culture shine in the past, but this is certainly taking it all to the next level! You can check it out below:
Happy Birthday to the #iconicLegend #SailorMoon! 🎈🎈🌙👸🏼🌙🎈🎈 pic.twitter.com/4ITVcgjWT4— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) June 30, 2020
Read on to see how other Sailor Moon fans are celebrating Usagi Tsukino and Chibiusa Tsukino's birthday, and let us know your thoughts! How are you celebrating Sailor Moon and Chibi Moon's birthday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
It's June 30th!
Today, june 30th is Tsukino Usagi, Sailor Moon’s birthday! pic.twitter.com/HMoIwrz3Lr— 💮 (@aestheticpillar) June 30, 2020
A Star Was Born Today!
A star was born on this day!! Happy birthday, #SailorMoon #Usagi!! pic.twitter.com/pSZYazlE2j— KassiO (@KASSI0_) June 30, 2020
Great Birthday Cosplay!
Happy Birthday Usagi Tsukino🌙— ✧キラ✧ (@FiragaFox) June 30, 2020
Sailor Moon will always be a pillar in my life 🎂🎉#SailorMoon 🐇 pic.twitter.com/lRANvqGJjO
A Birthday Cake Perfect for Usagi!
Yes, since Sailor Moon’s birthday is a personal holiday, I made a cake. My first time using Fondant too. Though the figure I got to be a cake topper was hard to put on its stand & in true Usagi fashion, fell face first into the icing. pic.twitter.com/nsLG9L6naj— The Real Don East (Cautiously Prideful) (@TheRealDonEast) June 30, 2020
A Big Part of Our Lives!
Hey TWITTER, it's Sailor Moon's Birthday!! Happy Birthday to Usagi and Chibiusa!! My sweet Usagi, you're such a big part of my life! Thank you for being there for me when I was growing up. pic.twitter.com/aICdBiqrOJ— Chelle💫 (@Glass__Moon) June 30, 2020
Excellent Birthday Art!
A little tribute for Usagi's Birthday ^^#sailormoon #UsagiBirthday pic.twitter.com/AOSYLJwtWR— Tiffany Marsou (@tiffanymarsou) June 30, 2020
Don't Forget Chibiusa...
HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHIBIUSA 🌺🌺 yes she gets her own post because I'm a rebel and she deserves it pic.twitter.com/2nfQX5xQFN— Sailor Moon Livetweet @ BLM (@SailorMoonSub) June 30, 2020
Even More Great Art for Usagi's Birthday!
Gotta wish my girl Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon a happy birthday!!! 💖💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/puIAiF1ICZ— D.J. | BLACK LIVES MATTER (@OhHeyDJ) June 30, 2020
