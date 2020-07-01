Paris Hilton Celebrates Sailor Moon's Birthday with Special Art

It's June 30th, and that means it's now the canonical birthday for Usagi Tsukino and Chibusa Tsunkino, otherwise known as Sailor Moon and Chibi Moon. Not only have anime fans everywhere celebrated the special day, but Paris Hilton has surprisingly got in on the fun as well. Hilton's social media accounts often depict the celebrity within fun art and other kinds of landscapes, and now she's taken some inspiration from Sailor Moon. Wishing the icon a birthday in her own way, Paris Hilton surprised fans with her own take on the famous anime and manga heroine.

To celebrate Sailor Moon's birthday, Paris Hilton took fans by surprise by sharing an image where she imagines herself as the famous heroine. Paris Hilton has let her love of anime culture shine in the past, but this is certainly taking it all to the next level! You can check it out below:

