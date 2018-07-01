Naoko Takeuchi’s Sailor Moon is one of the most popular anime and manga series of all time, so it’s no wonder that the birthday of its main character would be such a huge deal with fans.

June 30 is the canon birthday of Usagi Tsukino and Chibiusa Tsukino, otherwise known as Sailor Moon and Chibi Moon, and fans have been celebrating their birthday in a proper fashion.

Sailor Moon is a great series full of strong characters and strong personality, and Sailor Moon herself is one of the main reasons fans still have much love for the series years after it first debuted.

Along with coining “International Sailor Moon Day,” fans are celebrating Sailor Moon‘s birthday with great clips, images, art, cosplay, and every kind of well wishing you can think of.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Sailor Moon’s birthday and let us know how you feel in the comments!

VIZ Media kicks things off by wishing Sailor Moon and Sailor Chibi Moon a very happy birthday with a reminder of just how great their twin transformation scenes are:

Happy birthday Sailor Moon and Sailor Chibi Moon! Thank you for giving us all the courage to follow our dreams!?#SailorMoon SuperS ➡️ https://t.co/4fMt1qvBVO pic.twitter.com/fv3PL46HWS — VIZ (@VIZMedia) June 30, 2018

Twitter user @SailorMoonSub celebrates this “international holiday” with great screens of Sailor Moon and Chibi Moon making them more closely resemble each other than ever:

It’s practically an international holiday! Happy birthday Sailor Moon and Chibiusa! pic.twitter.com/UAl0G1uXCl — Sailor Moon Livetweet 2k18 (@SailorMoonSub) June 30, 2018

Twitter user @_isamiel_ found a hilarious gif in which Usagi herself reminds fans that it’s her birthday today and should be celebrated accordingly:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF MY MOST FAVORITE GIRLLLL

SAILOR MOON ?? pic.twitter.com/ZbhucaP1St — A R I E S ? (@_itsamiel_) June 29, 2018

Twitter user @PrincessxMisery celebrated the special birthday with some equally as special original artwork:

Twitter user @SisterSenshi celebrates the day with some inspired Sailor Moon and Chibi Moon cosplay:

It’s Usagi’s birthday! We’re not doing any events for the occasion, but we look forward to seeing everyone’s pictures!! Sailor Moon means so much to us!! ??? Send us your plans and pics for Sailor Moons Birthday below!! #sistersenshi #sistersenshicosplay pic.twitter.com/Ka8KiJgLZU — ?Sister Senshi? (@SisterSenshi) June 30, 2018

Twitter user @BrichiTweets also celebrates Sailor Moon’s birthday with some great and inspired cosplay of their own:

Twitter user @hyytor is celebrating Sailor Moon’s birthday by taking her empowerment messages to the next level:

Today’s Sailor Moon’s Birthday. Should I kick a boy’s ass in her honor? — ⚰️ (@hyytor) June 30, 2018

Twitter user @Moonbrrat goes above and beyond with their well wishes cementing Sailor Moon‘s place among the greatest 90s era heroines:

Happy birthday to the greatest super heroine of all the 90s era and till this day,. sailor moon ? pic.twitter.com/EoWyIBrCT3 — Gus ?? (@Moonbrrat) June 30, 2018

Twitter user @RunningNerdy goes the extra mile and celebrates the International Sailor Moon Day rather than just Usagi and Chibi Moon’s birthday:

Toei Animation themselves round out the special Sailor Moon celebrations by reminding fans why they love the character in the first place with one of her greatest quotes:

“On behalf of the moon, I will right wrongs and triumph over evil, and that means you!”

Happy Birthday to the Champion of Justice, Usagi Tsukino aka #SailorMoon! ?? pic.twitter.com/sDM1RA2u4M — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) June 30, 2018

Fathom Events is bringing Sailor Moon to theaters with a special screening of Sailor Moon S The Movie and Sailor Moon SuperS The Movie and describes the Sailor Moon special event as such:

“Sailor Moon, the beloved Guardian of Love and Justice, returns to the big screen for a special theatrical event! Following an encore presentation of the first movie (SAILOR MOON R- THE MOVIE), the Sailor Guardians unite once more to battle their chilliest adversary yet (SAILOR MOON S- THE MOVIE). The second week of showings will feature the classic anime’s third movie (SAILOR MOON SUPERS- THE MOVIE) along with never-before seen in theaters short, “Ami’s First Love.” All features are presented uncut and true to the original Japanese version, with English dubbed and subtitled showings available.”

For those unfamiliar with Sailor Moon, the iconic franchise debuted back in 1991 thanks to Naoko Takeuchi when Nakayoshi published the manga’s first issue. More than 20 years later, Sailor Moon stands as one of the most influential shojo series ever created, and it popularized the magical girl sub-genre with fans all over the world. The original series is available to stream on Hulu, and they describe the series below:

“Usagi Tsukino is a clumsy but kindhearted teenage girl who transforms into the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. Meeting allies along the way who share similar fates, Usagi and her team of planetary Sailor Guardians fight to protect the universe from forces of evil and total annihilation.”